USC faces Oregon after White’s 22-point game

USC Trojans (17-6, 9-3 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (14-10, 8-5 Pac-12)

Eugene, Oregon; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon -4; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: USC visits the Oregon Ducks after Tre White scored 22 points in USC’s 80-74 win against the Washington Huskies.

The Ducks have gone 10-4 at home. Oregon is fourth in the Pac-12 with 33.0 points per game in the paint led by N’Faly Dante averaging 10.2.

The Trojans are 9-3 in Pac-12 play. USC ranks seventh in the Pac-12 shooting 32.5% from 3-point range.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Richardson is averaging 14 points, 5.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Ducks. Dante is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Oregon.

Drew Peterson is averaging 14.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Trojans. Boogie Ellis is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for USC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 72.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

