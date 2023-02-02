Tsohonis and Long Beach State host CSU Fullerton

Long Beach State Beach (12-10, 6-4 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (12-11, 6-5 Big West) Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10…

Long Beach State Beach (12-10, 6-4 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (12-11, 6-5 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: CSU Fullerton -3; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State takes on the CSU Fullerton Titans after Marcus Tsohonis scored 21 points in Long Beach State’s 75-72 win over the UC Davis Aggies.

The Titans are 9-1 on their home court. CSU Fullerton has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Beach have gone 6-4 against Big West opponents. Long Beach State is the Big West leader with 27.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Lassina Traore averaging 7.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is averaging 16 points and 1.6 steals for the Titans. Jalen Harris is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

Jadon Jones is shooting 30.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Beach, while averaging 8.1 points and 1.5 steals. Tsohonis is shooting 42.2% and averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Beach: 6-4, averaging 78.5 points, 40.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

