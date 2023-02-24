Syracuse visits Pittsburgh following Cummings’ 22-point performance

Syracuse Orange (16-12, 9-8 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (20-8, 13-4 ACC) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts…

Syracuse Orange (16-12, 9-8 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (20-8, 13-4 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts the Syracuse Orange after Nelly Cummings scored 22 points in Pittsburgh’s 76-68 victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Panthers are 13-3 on their home court. Pittsburgh is third in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.9 points while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

The Orange are 9-8 against ACC opponents. Syracuse ranks eighth in the ACC with 31.5 rebounds per game led by Jesse Edwards averaging 10.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamarius Burton is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Panthers. Blake Hinson is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Joseph Girard III is scoring 16.8 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Orange. Judah Mintz is averaging 16.6 points, 4.9 assists and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2, averaging 75.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 3.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Orange: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.