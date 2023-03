Sports on TV for February 18-19

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, February 18 AUTO RACING 10:30 a.m. FS2 — NASCAR Cup…

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, February 18 AUTO RACING 10:30 a.m.

FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

11 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Daytona 200, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

CHL HOCKEY 10 a.m.

NHLN — Tappara Tampere at Lulea Hockey

COLLEGE BASEBALL 2 p.m.

ACCN — James Madison at Florida St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Wisconsin

CBSSN — UNC-Greensboro at Chattanooga

ESPN — Illinois at Indiana

ESPN2 — Notre Dame at Virginia

ESPNU — Texas Tech at West Virginia

FOX — Seton Hall at UConn

12:30 p.m.

USA — Saint Joseph’s at Davidson

1 p.m.

CBS — Tennessee at Kentucky

SECN — South Carolina at LSU

2 p.m.

CBSSN — Merrimack at Sacred Heart

ESPN — Iowa St. at Kansas St.

ESPN2 — Florida at Arkansas

ESPNU — UMass at Rhode Island

2:30 p.m.

USA — Fordham at VCU

3:30 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Mississippi

4 p.m.

CBSSN — DePaul at Xavier

ESPN — Baylor at Kansas

ESPN2 — NBA-HBCU Classic: Southern U. vs. Grambling St., Salt Lake City

NBATV — NBA-HBCU Classic: Southern U. vs. Grambling St., Salt Lake City

TNT — NBA-HBCU Classic: Southern U. vs. Grambling St., Salt Lake City

4:30 p.m.

FOX — Villanova at Providence

5 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Lafayette at Army

ESPN — Duke at Syracuse

ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Missouri

PAC-12N — Utah at Arizona St.

SECN — Georgia at Alabama

7 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Louisville

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Creighton at St. John’s

8 p.m.

CBSSN – Nevada at Utah St.

ESPN2 — Colorado at Arizona

ESPNU — Tulane at South Florida

FOX — Michigan St. at Michigan

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Washington

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Vanderbilt

9 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Minnesota

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — BYU at Saint Mary’s (Cal)

ESPNU — Stanford at Southern Cal

10:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at UCLA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 2 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Nebraska

2:30 p.m.

FOX — UConn at Villanova

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S) 3:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona at Oregon St.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S) 4 p.m.

BTN — Michigan vs. Ohio St., Cleveland

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Penn St.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m.

ACCN — Florida at North Carolina

COLLEGE SOFTBALL 10 a.m.

ESPNU — TaxAct Clearwater Invitational: UCLA vs. Florida St., Clearwater, Fla.

10:30 a.m.

SECN — TaxAct Clearwater Invitational: South Florida vs. Texas A&M, Clearwater, Fla.

4 p.m.

ESPNU — TaxAct Clearwater Invitational: Virginia Tech vs. UCLA, Clearwater, Fla.

6 p.m.

ESPNU — TaxAct Clearwater Invitational: Alabama vs. Indiana, Clearwater, Fla.

FISHING 8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 SiteOne Bassmaster Elite at Lake Okeechobee, Okeechobee, Fla.

GOLF 5 a.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour: The International Series, Third Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Third Round, Riviera Golf Course, Los Angeles

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Third Round, Riviera Golf Course, Los Angeles

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, Second Round, Tiburón Golf Club – Black Course, Naples, Fla.

12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Thailand Classic, Final Round, Amata Spring CC, Chon Buri, Thailand

5 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The International Series, Final Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

HORSE RACING 12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL 8 p.m.

TNT — NBA All-Star Saturday Night: Skills Challenge, Three-Point, and Slam Dunk Contests, Salt Lake City

NHL HOCKEY 2 p.m.

NHLN — Colorado at St. Louis

8 p.m.

ABC — Stadium Series: Washington vs. Carolina, Raleigh, N.C.

RODEO 10 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Kubota Emerald Chute Out, Round 2, Eugene, Ore.

RUGBY (MEN’S) 4 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at Brisbane, Preseason Trials

7 p.m.

FS2 — MLR: Utah at San Diego

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLR: New York at Seattle

SKIING 2:30 p.m.

NBC — FIS: World Alpine Skiing Championships, Meribel, France (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Aston Villa

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Everton

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Liverpool at Newcastle United

9 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Necaxa at Monterrey (Taped)

TENNIS 9 a.m.

TENNIS — Rotterdam-ATP Semifinals; Doha-WTA Final

1:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Delray Beach-ATP, Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP Semifinals

8 p.m.

TENNIS — Delray Beach-ATP Semifinal

3 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Dubai-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Dubai-WTA Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD 4 p.m.

NBC — USATF: The Indoor Championships, Albuquerque, N.M.

XFL FOOTBALL 3 p.m.

ABC — Vegas at Arlington

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Orlando at Houston

FX — Orlando at Houston —

Sunday, February 19 AHL HOCKEY 5 p.m.

NHLN — Hartford at Lehigh

AUTO RACING 2:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

1 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 2, Oakland, Calif.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

ESPNU — Cincinnati at UCF

1 p.m.

CBS — Ohio St. at Purdue

ESPN — North Carolina at NC State

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Bradley at S. Illinois

ESPNU — Tulsa at Temple

USA — George Washington at St. Bonaventure

3 p.m.

ESPN — Memphis at Houston

FS1 — Georgetown at Butler

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Belmont at Drake

5 p.m.

FS1 — Maryland at Nebraska

6 p.m.

ESPNU — East Tennessee St. at Furman

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Northwestern

7 p.m.

FS1 — Oregon at Washington St.

9 p.m.

FS1 — UNLV at Boise St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Boston College

BTN — Purdue at Indiana

ESPN2 — Auburn at Tennessee

SECN — Arkansas at Georgia

2 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Florida St.

PAC-12N — Colorado at Arizona

SECN — LSU at Florida

4 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at North Carolina

ESPN2 — NC State at Virginia Tech

ESPNU — West Virginia at Texas

PAC-12N — Oregon at Washington

SECN — South Carolina at Mississippi

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S) 6 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Missouri

COLLEGE SOFTBALL 9:30 a.m.

SECN — TaxAct Clearwater Invitational: Nebraska vs. Arkansas, Clearwater, Fla.

10 a.m.

ESPNU — TaxAct Clearwater Invitational: UCLA vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, Clearwater, Fla.

5 p.m.

ESPN — TaxAct Clearwater Invitational: Florida St. vs. Alabama, Clearwater, Fla.

8 p.m.

ESPN — TaxAct Clearwater Invitational: Mississippi St. vs. UCF, Clearwater, Fla.

COLLEGE WRESTLING 2:30 p.m.

BTN — Arizona St. at Nebraska

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Oklahoma St. at Iowa

CROSS COUNTRY 12 p.m.

CNBC — World Athletics: Championships, Bathurst, Australia (Taped)

FISHING 8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 SiteOne Bassmaster Elite at Lake Okeechobee, Okeechobee, Fla.

GOLF 5 a.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour: The International Series, Final Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Final Round, Riviera Golf Course, Los Angeles

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Final Round, Riviera Golf Course, Los Angeles

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club – Black Course, Naples, Fla.

HORSE RACING 2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

TBS — NBA All-Star Draft: From Salt Lake City

TNT — NBA All-Star Draft: From Salt Lake City

8:30 p.m.

TBS — NBA All-Star Game: Team Giannis vs. Team LeBron, Salt Lake City

TNT — NBA All-Star Game: Team Giannis vs. Team LeBron, Salt Lake City

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL 3 p.m.

NBATV — Next Up Game: Team Scoot vs. Team Luka, Salt Lake City

NHL HOCKEY 8:30 p.m.

NHLN — Columbus at Arizona

RODEO 12 p.m.

CBS — PBR: The Kubota Emerald Chute Out, Championship Round, Eugene, Ore. (Taped)

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — The American Rodeo: The American Contender, West Regional Final, Heber City, Utah (Taped)

SAILING 1 p.m.

CBSSN — Sail GP: The Australian Grand Prix, Event 9, Day 1, Sydney (Taped)

2:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Sail GP: The Australian Grand Prix, Event 9, Day 2, Sydney (Taped)

SKIING 3 p.m.

NBC — FIS: World Alpine Skiing Championships, Meribel, France (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S) 9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Manchester United

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Tottenham Hotspur

4:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship: Honduras vs. Bermuda, Round of 16

7:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship: El Salvador vs. Trinidad & Tobago, Round of 16

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 3:30 p.m.

TNT — SheBelieves Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Japan, Nashville, Tenn.

TENNIS 3 a.m.

TENNIS — Dubai-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Dubai-WTA Early Rounds

9 a.m.

TENNIS — Delray Beach-ATP, Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP Finals; Dubai-WTA Early Rounds

3 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Dubai-WTA, Merida-WTA, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Doha-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Dubai-WTA, Merida-WTA, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Doha-ATP Early Rounds

XFL FOOTBALL 3 p.m.

ABC — St. Louis at San Antonio

8 p.m.

ESPN — Seattle at DC —

