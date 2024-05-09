Panthers rout Bruins 6-1 in Game 2 to tie series

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aleksander Barkov had two goals and two assists, Sam Reinhart added four assists and the Florida…

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aleksander Barkov had two goals and two assists, Sam Reinhart added four assists and the Florida Panthers beat the Boston Bruins 6-1 on Wednesday night to tie the second-round series at a game apiece.

Brandon Montour had a goal and two assists, and Steven Lorentz, Gustav Forsling and Eetu Luostarinen also scored. The Panthers chased Bruins starter Jeremy Swayman early in the third period after four straight goals, then added two more against Linus Ullmark.

Sergei Bobrovsky finished with 14 saves for the Panthers. The five-goal margin matched Florida’s biggest in a playoff game, tying the mark set against Tampa Bay in another 6-1 victory April 29.

Charlie Coyle had the goal for the Bruins, who lost to Florida for the first time in six meetings this season. The series shifts to Boston for Game 3 on Friday night and Game 4 on Sunday night.

CANUCKS 5, OILERS 4

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Conor Garland broke a tie with 5:34 left and Vancouver overcame a three-goal deficit to beat Edmonton in Game 1 of the second-round playoff series.

Garland took a short pass from Dakota Joshua, faked a slap shot at the right circle, sped in on Stuart Skinner and slipped a wrist shot between his legs from a sharp angle for Vancouver’s second goal in 39 seconds and third in 4:48.

Game 2 is Friday night in Vancouver.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.