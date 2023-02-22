College Basketball Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at NORTH DAKOTA 3 Western Illinois at SACRED HEART 7½ Saint Francis (BKN) at…

Listen now to WTOP News

College Basketball Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at NORTH DAKOTA 3 Western Illinois at SACRED HEART 7½ Saint Francis (BKN) at DREXEL 5½ Northeastern at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL PK UTEP Wright State 2 at OAKLAND North Texas 2½ at CHARLOTTE at FLORIDA ATLANTIC 20 UTSA at DETROIT MERCY 1½ Northern Kentucky at CHARLESTON (SC) 8½ Towson Delaware 2½ at N.C. A&T at SAINT MARY’S (CA) 19 Pacific at SANTA CLARA 11 Pepperdine at UC IRVINE 13½ UCSD at CSU NORTHRIDGE 1 CSU Bakersfield at UCSB 5 Long Beach State UCLA 7 at UTAH at GONZAGA 21 San Diego at STANFORD 1 Washington State at SAN FRANCISCO 8 Portland at HAWAII 4½ UC Riverside NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND 2½ (223) Denver Boston 8½ (234) at INDIANA at ORLANDO 6½ (226½) Detroit at TORONTO 5½ (225½) New Orleans at PHILADELPHIA 4 (229) Memphis at DALLAS 13½ (235) San Antonio at UTAH 2 (239½) Oklahoma City at SACRAMENTO 5½ (239½) Portland at LA LAKERS 5½ (238) Golden State NHL Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at WASHINGTON -275 Anaheim +220 Minnesota -196 at COLUMBUS +160 Edmonton -115 at PITTSBURGH -105 at TAMPA BAY -230 Buffalo +188 at NEW JERSEY -146 Los Angeles +122 New York -162 at DETROIT +134 at ST. LOUIS -120 Vancouver +100 at VEGAS -156 Calgary +130 Boston -172 at SEATTLE +142 Nashville -134 at SAN JOSE +112

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.