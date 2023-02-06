|College Basketball
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at UCONN
|3½
|Marquette
|at INDIANA
|4½
|Rutgers
|at TULANE
|1½
|Cincinnati
|at TEXAS A&M
|3½
|Auburn
|at GEORGIA
|1½
|Ole
|Miss
|at PITTSBURGH
|15½
|Louisville
|North Carolina
|1½
|at
|WAKE
|FOREST
|at UNC GREENSBORO
|9½
|East
|Tennessee
|State
|at VCU
|2½
|Dayton
|Drake
|4½
|at
|MURRAY
|STATE
|at BUTLER
|1½
|St.
|John’s
|(NY)
|at MICHIGAN STATE
|3½
|Maryland
|at VIRGINIA
|7½
|NC
|State
|at KENTUCKY
|4½
|Arkansas
|at AIR FORCE
|1½
|Colorado
|State
|at KANSAS STATE
|3½
|TCU
|at MISSOURI
|15½
|South
|Carolina
|at SAINT LOUIS
|11½
|Rhode
|Island
|at FRESNO STATE
|2½
|San
|Jose
|State
|at NEW MEXICO
|3½
|Nevada
|NBA
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|New York
|2
|(OFF)
|at
|ORLANDO
|at NEW ORLEANS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Atlanta
|at BROOKLYN
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Phoenix
|at MEMPHIS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Chicago
|at DENVER
|6½
|(236)
|Minnesota
|at LA LAKERS
|7½
|(237½)
|Oklahoma
|City
|NFL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at PHILADELPHIA
|1½
|1½
|(50½)
|Kansas
|City
|NHL
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at PITTSBURGH
|OFF
|Colorado
|OFF
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|San
|Jose
|OFF
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|Edmonton
|OFF
|at N.Y ISLANDERS
|OFF
|Seattle
|OFF
|at NASHVILLE
|OFF
|Vegas
|OFF
|at CHICAGO
|OFF
|Anaheim
|OFF
