College Basketball Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at UCONN 3½ Marquette at INDIANA 4½ Rutgers at TULANE 1½ Cincinnati at TEXAS…

Listen now to WTOP News

College Basketball Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at UCONN 3½ Marquette at INDIANA 4½ Rutgers at TULANE 1½ Cincinnati at TEXAS A&M 3½ Auburn at GEORGIA 1½ Ole Miss at PITTSBURGH 15½ Louisville North Carolina 1½ at WAKE FOREST at UNC GREENSBORO 9½ East Tennessee State at VCU 2½ Dayton Drake 4½ at MURRAY STATE at BUTLER 1½ St. John’s (NY) at MICHIGAN STATE 3½ Maryland at VIRGINIA 7½ NC State at KENTUCKY 4½ Arkansas at AIR FORCE 1½ Colorado State at KANSAS STATE 3½ TCU at MISSOURI 15½ South Carolina at SAINT LOUIS 11½ Rhode Island at FRESNO STATE 2½ San Jose State at NEW MEXICO 3½ Nevada NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG New York 2 (OFF) at ORLANDO at NEW ORLEANS OFF (OFF) Atlanta at BROOKLYN OFF (OFF) Phoenix at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) Chicago at DENVER 6½ (236) Minnesota at LA LAKERS 7½ (237½) Oklahoma City NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 1½ 1½ (50½) Kansas City NHL Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at PITTSBURGH OFF Colorado OFF at TAMPA BAY OFF San Jose OFF at DETROIT OFF Edmonton OFF at N.Y ISLANDERS OFF Seattle OFF at NASHVILLE OFF Vegas OFF at CHICAGO OFF Anaheim OFF

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.