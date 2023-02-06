Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

February 6, 2023, 5:38 PM

College Basketball
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at UCONN Marquette
at INDIANA Rutgers
at TULANE Cincinnati
at TEXAS A&M Auburn
at GEORGIA Ole Miss
at PITTSBURGH 15½ Louisville
North Carolina at WAKE FOREST
at UNC GREENSBORO East Tennessee State
at VCU Dayton
Drake at MURRAY STATE
at BUTLER St. John’s (NY)
at MICHIGAN STATE Maryland
at VIRGINIA NC State
at KENTUCKY Arkansas
at AIR FORCE Colorado State
at KANSAS STATE TCU
at MISSOURI 15½ South Carolina
at SAINT LOUIS 11½ Rhode Island
at FRESNO STATE San Jose State
at NEW MEXICO Nevada
NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
New York 2 (OFF) at ORLANDO
at NEW ORLEANS OFF (OFF) Atlanta
at BROOKLYN OFF (OFF) Phoenix
at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) Chicago
at DENVER (236) Minnesota
at LA LAKERS (237½) Oklahoma City
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at PHILADELPHIA (50½) Kansas City
NHL
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at PITTSBURGH OFF Colorado OFF
at TAMPA BAY OFF San Jose OFF
at DETROIT OFF Edmonton OFF
at N.Y ISLANDERS OFF Seattle OFF
at NASHVILLE OFF Vegas OFF
at CHICAGO OFF Anaheim OFF

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

