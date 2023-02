College Basketball Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Kansas 1½ at IOWA STATE UConn 14½ at GEORGETOWN at IUPUI 4½ Green Bay…

College Basketball Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Kansas 1½ at IOWA STATE UConn 14½ at GEORGETOWN at IUPUI 4½ Green Bay at CINCINNATI 4½ UCF at RUTGERS 4½ Michigan State at VIRGINIA TECH 1½ Virginia at UMASS 1 Davidson at DETROIT MERCY 2½ Purdue Fort Wayne at OAKLAND 1 Cleveland State at VANDERBILT 5 Ole Miss Wake Forest 2½ at NOTRE DAME UNC Greensboro 9½ at CITADEL at NC STATE 16 Georgia Tech at BAYLOR 8 Texas Tech at OHIO 10½ Miami (OH) Charleston (SC) 8 at DELAWARE at OKLAHOMA STATE 2½ TCU at TENNESSEE 9½ Auburn Florida State 4 at LOUISVILLE Southern Miss 4½ at GEORGIA STATE at MARQUETTE 15½ Butler at SOUTH DAKOTA 5½ North Dakota at NORTHEASTERN 5½ Elon UNC Wilmington 5½ at WILLIAM & MARY at GEORGE WASHINGTON 1 Duquesne at MERCER 8½ VMI at UIC 9½ Evansville Chattanooga 1½ at WESTERN CAROLINA at IOWA 2½ Illinois Purdue 1½ at INDIANA at KANSAS STATE 1½ Texas at DUKE 3½ North Carolina at CREIGHTON 9½ Villanova at KENTUCKY 5½ Florida at SAINT MARY’S (CA) 4½ Gonzaga NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG LA Lakers 1 (OFF) at NEW ORLEANS at BROOKLYN 2 (230½) Washington Phoenix 4½ (225½) at DETROIT at NEW YORK OFF (OFF) LA Clippers at CHICAGO OFF (OFF) Portland at OKLAHOMA CITY 8 (OFF) Houston at MILWAUKEE 5 (220) Miami at GOLDEN STATE OFF (OFF) Dallas at DENVER OFF (OFF) Atlanta NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 1½ 1½ (50½) Kansas City FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line

