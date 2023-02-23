Spencer and Rutgers host Michigan

Michigan Wolverines (15-12, 9-7 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (17-10, 9-7 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Thursday, 8:30 p.m.…

Michigan Wolverines (15-12, 9-7 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (17-10, 9-7 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rutgers -6; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers hosts the Michigan Wolverines after Cam Spencer scored 22 points in Rutgers’ 58-57 victory against the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Scarlet Knights are 13-3 in home games. Rutgers ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 15.3 assists per game led by Paul Mulcahy averaging 5.1.

The Wolverines are 9-7 against conference opponents. Michigan is ninth in the Big Ten scoring 29.0 points per game in the paint led by Hunter Dickinson averaging 9.8.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mulcahy is averaging 8.7 points, 5.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Scarlet Knights. Clifford Omoruyi is averaging 12.3 points and 9.8 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the last 10 games for Rutgers.

Dug McDaniel is averaging 7.5 points and 3.6 assists for the Wolverines. Dickinson is averaging 17 points and 8.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 69.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 3.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

