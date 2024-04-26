Leicester promoted back to English Premier League

LONDON (AP) — Leicester secured automatic promotion back into the English Premier League on Friday after Leeds lost to Queens Park Rangers.
Leicester’s return was sealed when second-placed Leeds — four points behind Leicester — was thumped at QPR 4-0.
The Foxes achieved promotion at the first time of asking after being relegated from the Premier League last season following a third-to-last finish.
Leicester leads the second-tier Championship with two games left.
Leeds was only one point above third-placed Ipswich, which has two games in hand.
___
AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.