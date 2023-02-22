Live Radio
Slawson’s 27 lead Furman past Mercer 70-67

The Associated Press

February 22, 2023, 10:27 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Jalen Slawson scored 27 points and grabbed seven rebounds and Furman beat Mercer 70-67 on Wednesday night.

With its 17th consecutive victory over the Bears, Furman (23-7, 14-3 SoCon) setup a Saturday showdown at Samford for the Southern Conference regular season title and No. 1 seed in next week’s SoCon Men’s Basketball Championship.

JP Pegues scored 18 points while going 5 of 11 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from distance, and 7 for 10 from the line, and added five assists.

Shawn Walker finished with 15 points for the Bears (12-18, 5-12). Mercer also got 12 points, six rebounds and two steals from Jah Quinones. Jalyn McCreary also had 10 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Furman visits Samford and Mercer hosts Citadel.

