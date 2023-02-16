Shumate’s 32 lead McNeese over Incarnate Word 78-76 in OT

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Christian Shumate scored 32 points and his dunk with six seconds left helped send McNeese…

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Christian Shumate scored 32 points and his dunk with six seconds left helped send McNeese past Incarnate Word 78-76 in overtime on Thursday night.

Jonathan Cisse missed a 3-pointer for the Cardinals as time expired.

Shumate also contributed 11 rebounds for the Cowboys (9-19, 6-9 Southland Conference). Zach Scott added 17 points while shooting 6 for 10 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Trae English shot 5 of 10 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line for 15 points.

Trey Miller led the way for the Cardinals (11-16, 5-9) with 19 points. Incarnate Word also got 18 points from Cisse and Stephon Payne III finished with 14 points, eight rebounds, two steals and three blocks.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. McNeese hosts Texas A&M-CC while Incarnate Word travels to play Nicholls State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

