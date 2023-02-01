Sharp and Northwestern State host Houston Christian

Northwestern State Demons (14-8, 6-3 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (7-15, 4-5 Southland) Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Northwestern State Demons (14-8, 6-3 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (7-15, 4-5 Southland)

Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State plays the Houston Christian Huskies after Demarcus Sharp scored 23 points in Northwestern State’s 80-65 win against the Lamar Cardinals.

The Huskies have gone 6-5 at home. Houston Christian allows 82.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.8 points per game.

The Demons are 6-3 in Southland play. Northwestern State has a 4-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brycen Long averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc. Bonke Maring is shooting 65.3% and averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Houston Christian.

Ja’Monta Black is shooting 39.2% and averaging 16.4 points for the Demons. Isaac Haney is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northwestern State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 75.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points per game.

Demons: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.