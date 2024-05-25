Search continues for missing swimmer near Great Falls; first responders warn public about ‘dangers’ of Potomac River currents

A man is presumed to have drowned after trying to swim across the Potomac River from Virginia to Maryland near Great Falls on Friday, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials.

Rescue crews resumed their search Saturday morning for a man presumed to have drowned after trying to swim across the Potomac River from Virginia to Maryland near Great Falls on Friday. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue) Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Public Information Officer David Pazos said rescue crews will be working in shifts throughout Saturday to continue their search of the area. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue) Swimming is illegal in the Potomac River due to "the dangers underneath the water," Pazos said. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue)

Police and rescue units were called to the C&O Canal National Park at around 8:45 p.m. Friday. Witnesses told first responders they saw the missing swimmer enter the water in the Sandy Landing area. Rescue crews searched until 11 p.m. but did not find the swimmer.

The search resumed at 9 a.m. Saturday, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Public Information Officer Pete Piringer. In a social media post, Piringer said the swimmer is presumed to have drowned.

Morning Update (5/25) @mcfrs Swift Water Rescue boat crews have returned to Potomac River, near Great Falls this morning to continue a search for a missing swimmer (5/24) now presumed to have drowned – a systematic search of the area continues w/ a new contingent of search crews pic.twitter.com/lQTRDYU46b — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) May 25, 2024

According to David Pazos, another public information officer with the department, police are still “working to verify” that the swimmer did not make it out of the water.

“We are doing our due diligence and assisting, while that’s occurring, to make sure that the person is not in the water,” he said.

Pazos said rescue crews will be working in shifts throughout Saturday to continue their search of the area.

@mcfrs Swift Water Team members were unsuccessful in locating the missing person last night, IAO Sandy Landing/Potomac River. Crews are scheduled to go out again for their 2nd activity search around 1230pm today. @DavidPazos15 @mcfrsPIO pic.twitter.com/OtMon82MRg — Pazos@mcfrsPIO (@DavidPazos15) May 25, 2024



WTOP news partner 7News reported that two similar rescue efforts have taken place in the Great Falls area during the past two weeks, including a distressed swimmer on May 21 and two kayakers on May 16, all of whom were rescued.

It is illegal to swim in the Potomac River. That’s because the water is dangerous, Pazos said.

“There is a lot of current underneath the water and a lot of whirlpools that will actually bring a swimmer down into the water,” he said. “And we’ve had many deaths and many injuries from people that have looked at the water and, in appearance, have thought that it’s relatively calm — but it’s not underneath.”

For kayakers, Pazos stressed the importance of knowing the currents, bringing proper gear like a life vest and helmet and going in a group.

With Memorial Day weekend underway, Pazos is reminding Great Falls visitors to wear appropriate footwear, stay hydrated and keep away from the water.

“You have to realize the dangers underneath the water,” he said. “We are not encouraging anyone to come close to the water.”

WTOP’s Terik King contributed to this report.

