Robert Morris visits Enaruna and Cleveland State

Robert Morris Colonials (11-14, 6-8 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (14-11, 9-5 Horizon)

Cleveland; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cleveland State -6.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State hosts the Robert Morris Colonials after Tristan Enaruna scored 25 points in Cleveland State’s 92-89 overtime loss to the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Vikings are 8-3 in home games. Cleveland State is eighth in the Horizon with 21.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Enaruna averaging 4.3.

The Colonials are 6-8 in Horizon play. Robert Morris is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Lowder is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, while averaging 10 points. Enaruna is shooting 52.9% and averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games for Cleveland State.

Michael Green III is averaging 7.3 points and 4.7 assists for the Colonials. Kahliel Spear is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for Robert Morris.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 6-4, averaging 76.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Colonials: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

