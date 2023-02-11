Oregon State plays conference rival USC

USC Trojans (17-7, 9-4 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (9-16, 3-11 Pac-12) Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

USC Trojans (17-7, 9-4 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (9-16, 3-11 Pac-12)

Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon State -9; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boogie Ellis and the USC Trojans visit Jordan Pope and the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday.

The Beavers are 8-5 in home games. Oregon State has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Trojans are 9-4 in conference play. USC is third in the Pac-12 scoring 71.8 points per game and is shooting 45.8%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pope is scoring 12.8 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Beavers. Glenn Taylor Jr. is averaging 10.1 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 41.1% over the past 10 games for Oregon State.

Ellis is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 16.6 points and 1.5 steals. Drew Peterson is shooting 45.5% and averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games for USC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 2-8, averaging 55.9 points, 26.3 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Trojans: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

