Norris’ 18 lead UCSB past Cal Poly 68-62

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Miles Norris’ 18 points helped UCSB defeat Cal Poly 68-62 on Thursday.

Norris shot 5 for 10 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line for the Gauchos (18-3, 9-1 Big West Conference). Ajay Mitchell scored 16 points and added eight assists. Cole Anderson finished 3 of 5 from 3-point range to finish with nine points.

Alimamy Koroma finished with 13 points and eight rebounds for the Mustangs (7-16, 1-10). Brantly Stevenson added 12 points for Cal Poly. In addition, Chance Hunter finished with 12 points. The loss is the 10th straight for the Mustangs.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. UCSB visits CSU Northridge and Cal Poly hosts Hawaii.

