No. 7 Arizona looks for 25th victory this season in matchup against Arizona State

Arizona State Sun Devils (19-9, 10-7 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (24-4, 13-4 Pac-12)

Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arizona -11.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Arizona will look for its 25th win this season when the Wildcats take on the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Wildcats are 15-1 on their home court. Arizona leads the Pac-12 with 27.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Oumar Ballo averaging 6.5.

The Sun Devils are 10-7 against conference opponents. Arizona State ranks fourth in the Pac-12 giving up 66.4 points while holding opponents to 38.9% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Azuolas Tubelis is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 9.1 rebounds for the Wildcats. Ballo is averaging 12.8 points and 9.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Desmond Cambridge is averaging 13.7 points and 1.6 steals for the Sun Devils. DJ Horne is averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games for Arizona State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 80.2 points, 35.9 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Sun Devils: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

