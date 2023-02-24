No. 16 Xavier visits Seton Hall, aims to break road losing streak

Xavier Musketeers (20-8, 12-5 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (16-12, 9-8 Big East) Newark, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m.…

Xavier Musketeers (20-8, 12-5 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (16-12, 9-8 Big East)

Newark, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seton Hall -1.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Xavier travels to Seton Hall looking to stop its three-game road slide.

The Pirates are 10-4 on their home court. Seton Hall averages 68.3 points while outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The Musketeers are 12-5 in Big East play. Xavier leads the Big East with 20.3 assists. Colby Jones paces the Musketeers with 4.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Al-Amir Dawes is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Pirates. Tyrese Samuel is averaging 10.7 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

Souley Boum is averaging 16.3 points and 4.6 assists for the Musketeers. Adam Kunkel is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Xavier.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, averaging 66.1 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Musketeers: 5-5, averaging 77.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.