Nicholls State visits Johnson and New Orleans

Nicholls State Colonels (14-13, 9-6 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (8-18, 5-10 Southland) New Orleans; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Nicholls State Colonels (14-13, 9-6 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (8-18, 5-10 Southland)

New Orleans; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Orleans -5.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hosts the Nicholls State Colonels after Jordan Johnson scored 23 points in New Orleans’ 68-65 victory against the Northwestern State Demons.

The Privateers are 5-9 on their home court. New Orleans is 4- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.3 turnovers per game.

The Colonels are 9-6 in Southland play. Nicholls State ranks third in the Southland with 31.2 rebounds per game led by Emanuel Littles averaging 7.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Privateers, scoring 17.1 points while shooting 48.6% from beyond the arc. Tyson Jackson is shooting 63.8% and averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Caleb Huffman is shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, while averaging 16.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and two steals. Latrell Jones is averaging 14.3 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 2-8, averaging 70.2 points, 28.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Colonels: 6-4, averaging 79.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.