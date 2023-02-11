Niagara faces Iona following Thomasson’s 21-point game

Iona Gaels (17-7, 10-3 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (14-9, 9-5 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Iona Gaels (17-7, 10-3 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (14-9, 9-5 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara takes on the Iona Gaels after Noah Thomasson scored 21 points in Niagara’s 79-73 overtime win against the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Purple Eagles are 8-2 in home games. Niagara is 4-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Gaels are 10-3 against conference opponents. Iona is seventh in the MAAC shooting 33.2% from downtown. Keither Florence leads the Gaels shooting 50% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomasson is averaging 18.7 points and 3.5 assists for the Purple Eagles. Aaron Gray is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Niagara.

Daniss Jenkins is averaging 15.3 points and 4.8 assists for the Gaels. Nelly Junior Joseph is averaging 16.6 points and 9.9 rebounds while shooting 55.7% over the past 10 games for Iona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 6-4, averaging 66.4 points, 27.9 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Gaels: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.