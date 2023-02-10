New Mexico State visits Cal Baptist after Pinson’s 22-point performance

New Mexico State Aggies (9-15, 2-10 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (13-12, 5-7 WAC) Riverside, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST…

New Mexico State Aggies (9-15, 2-10 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (13-12, 5-7 WAC)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State visits the Cal Baptist Lancers after Xavier Pinson scored 22 points in New Mexico State’s 78-67 loss to the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Lancers are 9-5 on their home court. Cal Baptist ranks second in the WAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 65.4 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

The Aggies are 2-10 in WAC play. New Mexico State averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 4-9 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taran Armstrong is shooting 46.2% and averaging 11.9 points for the Lancers. Reed Nottage is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

Deshawndre Washington is averaging 11.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Aggies. Pinson is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Aggies: 2-8, averaging 68.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

