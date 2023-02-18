NBA Slam-Dunk Contest Winners

2023 — Mac McClung, Philadelphia 2022 — Obi Toppin, New York 2021 — Anfernee Simons, Portland 2020 — Derrick Jones…

2023 — Mac McClung, Philadelphia

2022 — Obi Toppin, New York

2021 — Anfernee Simons, Portland

2020 — Derrick Jones Jr., Miami

2019 — Hamidou Diallo, Oklahoma City

2018 — Donovan Mitchell, Utah

2017 — Glenn Robinson III, Indiana

2016 — Zach LaVine, Minnesota

2015 — Zach LaVine, Minnesota

2014 — John Wall, Washington

2013 — Terrence Ross, Toronto

2012 — Jeremy Evans, Utah

2011 — Blake Griffin, L.A. Clippers

2010 — Nate Robinson, New York

2009 — Nate Robinson, New York

2008 — Dwight Howard, Orlando

2007 — Gerald Green, Boston

2006 — Nate Robinson, New York

2005 — Josh Smith, Atlanta

2004 — Fred Jones, Indiana

2003 — Jason Richardson, Golden State

2002 — Jason Richardson, Golden State

2001 — Desmond Mason, Seattle

2000 — Vince Carter, Toronto

1999 — No competition

1998 — No competition

1997 — Kobe Bryant, L.A. Lakers

1996 — Brent Barry, L.A. Clippers

1995 — Harold Miner, Miami

1994 — Isaiah Rider, Minnesota

1993 — Harold Miner, Miami

1992 — Cedric Ceballos, Phoenix

1991 — Dee Brown, Boston

1990 — Dominique Wilkins, Atlanta

1989 — Kenny Walker, New York

1988 — Michael Jordan, Chicago

1987 — Michael Jordan, Chicago

1986 — Spud Webb, Atlanta

1985 — Dominique Wilkins, Atlanta

1984 — Larry Nance, Phoenix

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.