Murdix’s 23 lead Texas A&M-CC over SE Louisiana 83-72

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Terrion Murdix’s 23 points helped Texas A&M-CC defeat SE Louisiana 83-72 on Saturday.

Murdix was 9 of 18 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Islanders (15-9, 8-3 Southland Conference). Trey Tennyson added 16 points and he also had seven rebounds. Jalen Jackson finished with 11 points.

Roger McFarlane led the Lions (14-10, 8-3) in scoring, finishing with 28 points and eight rebounds. SE Louisiana also got 14 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks from Nick Caldwell. Boogie Anderson had 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

