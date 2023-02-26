Live Radio
MLS Leaders

The Associated Press

February 26, 2023, 12:22 PM

Through Saturday, February 25

Goals
Thiago Almada, ATL 2
Julian Carranza, PHI 2
Daniel Gazdag, PHI 2

18 players tied with 1

Assists
Daniel Gazdag, PHI 2
Mohanad Jeahze, DC 2
Eduard Loewen, STL 2

16 players tied with 1

___

Shots
Thiago Almada, ATL 8
Luiz Araujo, ATL 7
Lewis Morgan, NYR 6
Julian Carranza, PHI 5
Ivan Franco, HOU 5
Shanyder Borgelin, MCF 4
Enzo Copetti, CLT 4
Daniel Gazdag, PHI 4
Eduard Loewen, STL 4
Paxton Pomykal, DAL 4
Nicolas Stefanelli, MCF 4
Karol Swiderski, CLT 4
Lucas Zelarayan, CLB 4

___

Shots on Goal
Thiago Almada, ATL 3
Shanyder Borgelin, MCF 3
Ivan Franco, HOU 3
Daniel Gazdag, PHI 3
Eduard Loewen, STL 3

8 players tied with 2

___

Cautions

28 players tied with 1

___

Cards
Y R TOTAL

28 players tied with 1

___

Goals-Allowed Avg.
Drake Callender, MCF 0.00
Pedro Gallese, ORL 0.00
Djordje Petrovic, NE 0.00
Dayne St. Clair, MIN 0.00
Joe Willis, NSH 0.00
Andre Blake, PHI 1.00
Roman Celentano, CIN 1.00
Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR 1.00
Brad Guzan, ATL 1.00
Zac MacMath, RSL 1.00
Maarten Paes, DAL 1.00
Pablo Sisniega, CLT 1.00

___

Shutouts
Drake Callender, MCF 1
Pedro Gallese, ORL 1
Djordje Petrovic, NE 1
Dayne St. Clair, MIN 1
Joe Willis, NSH 1

___

Saves
Drake Callender, MCF 6
Roman Celentano, CIN 6
Zac MacMath, RSL 6
Brad Stuver, ATX 6
Yohei Takaoka, VAN 5
Pedro Gallese, ORL 4
Djordje Petrovic, NE 4
Pablo Sisniega, CLT 4
Daniel, SJ 3
Brad Guzan, ATL 3
Maarten Paes, DAL 3
James Pantemis, MTL 3

___

