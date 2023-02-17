Miami (OH) visits Coit and Northern Illinois

Miami (OH) RedHawks (8-18, 2-11 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (11-15, 7-6 MAC) DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (8-18, 2-11 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (11-15, 7-6 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Illinois -3.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois hosts the Miami (OH) RedHawks after David Coit scored 22 points in Northern Illinois’ 87-77 loss to the Ball State Cardinals.

The Huskies are 4-5 on their home court. Northern Illinois gives up 75.0 points and has been outscored by 3.1 points per game.

The RedHawks are 2-11 in conference play. Miami (OH) has a 2-13 record against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaleb Thornton is averaging 8.2 points, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Huskies. Coit is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

Mekhi Lairy is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the RedHawks, while averaging 17.6 points and four assists. Morgan Safford is shooting 50.0% and averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games for Miami (OH).

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 6-4, averaging 78.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

RedHawks: 1-9, averaging 71.0 points, 27.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

