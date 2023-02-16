Merrimack takes road win streak into matchup with Hartford

Merrimack Warriors (11-16, 9-4 NEC) at Hartford Hawks (5-21, 0-1 DI Independent) West Hartford, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Merrimack Warriors (11-16, 9-4 NEC) at Hartford Hawks (5-21, 0-1 DI Independent)

West Hartford, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hartford -6.5; over/under is 124.5

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack will try to keep its five-game road win streak intact when the Warriors take on Hartford.

The Hawks have gone 5-9 in home games. Hartford is second in the DI Independent scoring 63.3 points while shooting 42.6% from the field.

The Warriors have gone 5-8 away from home. Merrimack ranks ninth in the NEC shooting 30.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Dunne is averaging 9.9 points for the Hawks. Briggs McClain is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Hartford.

Jordan Minor is shooting 52.8% and averaging 16.8 points for the Warriors. Ziggy Reid is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 1-9, averaging 63.8 points, 26.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Warriors: 8-2, averaging 65.6 points, 26.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 11.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

