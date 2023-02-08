McCreary leads Mercer against Samford after 22-point game

Samford Bulldogs (16-9, 10-2 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (12-13, 5-7 SoCon) Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Samford Bulldogs (16-9, 10-2 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (12-13, 5-7 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mercer -3.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer faces the Samford Bulldogs after Jalyn McCreary scored 22 points in Mercer’s 80-54 victory over the VMI Keydets.

The Bears are 6-5 on their home court. Mercer averages 69.8 points while outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 10-2 in SoCon play. Samford is sixth in the SoCon allowing 70.8 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCreary is shooting 55.7% and averaging 15.7 points for the Bears. Michael Zanoni is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mercer.

Logan Dye is averaging 14.1 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Jermaine Marshall is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Samford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 62.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 77.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

