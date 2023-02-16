Maldonado and Wyoming host Air Force

Air Force Falcons (13-14, 4-10 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (8-17, 3-10 MWC) Laramie, Wyoming; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Air Force Falcons (13-14, 4-10 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (8-17, 3-10 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming hosts the Air Force Falcons after Hunter Maldonado scored 20 points in Wyoming’s 70-56 win over the New Mexico Lobos.

The Cowboys are 6-6 on their home court. Wyoming averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 5- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Falcons are 4-10 in MWC play. Air Force has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maldonado is averaging 14.4 points and 3.7 assists for the Cowboys. Noah Reynolds is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

Jake Heidbreder is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Falcons. Rytis Petraitis is averaging 11.8 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Air Force.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Falcons: 3-7, averaging 62.9 points, 23.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

