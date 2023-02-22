Kenney leads Bryant against NJIT after 23-point showing

Bryant Bulldogs (16-10, 7-6 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (7-19, 4-9 America East) Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Bryant Bulldogs (16-10, 7-6 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (7-19, 4-9 America East)

Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: NJIT -6.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant plays the NJIT Highlanders after Sherif Kenney scored 23 points in Bryant’s 85-71 loss to the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

The Highlanders have gone 5-7 in home games. NJIT averages 10.7 turnovers per game and is 3- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bulldogs are 7-6 in conference games. Bryant is second in the America East with 35.7 rebounds per game led by Earl Timberlake averaging 8.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Hess is scoring 11.0 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Highlanders. Kevin Osawe is averaging 11.9 points and 9.3 rebounds while shooting 50.8% over the past 10 games for NJIT.

Kenney is averaging 17.8 points for the Bulldogs. Charles Pride is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Bryant.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 69.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 77.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

