Jones and the Weber State Wildcats take on conference foe Portland State

Weber State Wildcats (14-13, 9-5 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (12-15, 6-8 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland State -1; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dillon Jones and the Weber State Wildcats visit Cameron Parker and the Portland State Vikings in Big Sky action.

The Vikings have gone 6-5 in home games. Portland State has a 5-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Wildcats are 9-5 against Big Sky opponents. Weber State allows 67.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Parker is shooting 52.3% and averaging 17.2 points for the Vikings. Jorell Saterfield is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Portland State.

Steven Verplancken Jr. averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc. Jones is shooting 48.6% and averaging 16.5 points over the past 10 games for Weber State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 4-6, averaging 74.3 points, 26.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 65.0 points, 27.3 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

