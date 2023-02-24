Jacksonville State faces North Alabama following King’s 35-point showing

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (12-18, 5-12 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (18-12, 10-7 ASUN) Florence, Alabama; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (12-18, 5-12 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (18-12, 10-7 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Alabama -3; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State visits the North Alabama Lions after Demaree King scored 35 points in Jacksonville State’s 101-71 victory against the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears.

The Lions are 9-3 on their home court. North Alabama is 3-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Gamecocks have gone 5-12 against ASUN opponents. Jacksonville State is 7-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: KJ Johnson is averaging 12.8 points and 3.3 assists for the Lions. Jacari Lane is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for North Alabama.

King is shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 14.8 points and 3.3 assists. Skyelar Potter is shooting 39.8% and averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 8-2, averaging 78.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Gamecocks: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

