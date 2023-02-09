Hutchins-Everett leads Austin Peay against North Alabama after 23-point showing

Austin Peay Governors (8-17, 2-10 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (14-11, 6-6 ASUN) Florence, Alabama; Thursday, 8:45 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Austin Peay Governors (8-17, 2-10 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (14-11, 6-6 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Thursday, 8:45 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Alabama -5.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay visits the North Alabama Lions after Elijah Hutchins-Everett scored 23 points in Austin Peay’s 70-69 loss to the Queens Royals.

The Lions have gone 7-2 at home. North Alabama is 3-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Governors are 2-10 in ASUN play. Austin Peay is 2-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lions and Governors face off Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Ortiz is averaging 13.8 points for the Lions. KJ Johnson is averaging 12.9 points and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games for North Alabama.

Carlos Paez is averaging 7.4 points and 3.6 assists for the Governors. Sean Durugordon is averaging 13.4 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 41.2% over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Governors: 2-8, averaging 63.7 points, 25.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.