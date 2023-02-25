Hero Indian Open Scores

Saturday At DLF Golf & Country Club New Delhi Purse: $2 million Yardage: 7,393; Par: 72 Third Round Yannik Paul,…

Yannik Paul, Germany 65-69-71—205 Marcel Siem, Germany 69-70-67—206 Joost Luiten, Netherlands 70-70-68—208 Veer Ahlawat, India 73-70-68—211 Jorge Campillo, Spain 73-71-67—211 Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark 73-72-66—211 Angad Cheema, India 68-71-73—212 Angel Hidalgo, Spain 72-73-67—212 Kazuki Higa, Japan 75-66-71—212 Honey Baisoya, India 66-74-73—213 Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand 72-70-71—213 Chase Hanna, United States 73-74-67—214 Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 72-73-69—214 Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa 72-71-71—214 Euan Walker, Scotland 76-70-68—214 John Axelsen, Denmark 74-72-69—215 Alejandro Canizares, Spain 71-73-71—215 Yashas Chandra, India 71-71-73—215 Alex Fitzpatrick, England 75-69-71—215 Simon Forsstrom, Sweden 71-72-72—215 Gavin Green, Malaysia 72-70-73—215 Ryo Hisatsune, Japan 75-71-69—215 Masahiro Kawamura, Japan 71-71-73—215 Alexander Knappe, Germany 73-71-71—215 Mikko Korhonen, Finland 67-72-76—215 Frederic Lacroix, France 74-70-71—215 Adrien Saddier, France 73-68-74—215 Sachin Baisoya, India 75-69-72—216 Gaganjeet Bhullar, India 75-73-68—216 Jens Fahrbring, Sweden 71-71-74—216 Manu Gandas, India 70-73-73—216 Gudmundur Kristjansson, Iceland 68-71-77—216 Francesco Laporta, Italy 76-72-68—216 John Parry, England 75-73-68—216 Shubhankar Sharma, India 68-74-74—216 Santiago Tarrio, Spain 70-71-75—216 Thomas Aiken, South Africa 71-75-71—217 Nick Bachem, Germany 71-73-73—217 Shiv Kapur, India 75-73-69—217 Kartik Sharma, India 74-73-70—217 Andrew Wilson, England 71-70-76—217 Matthew Baldwin, England 73-73-72—218 Daan Huizing, Netherlands 77-71-70—218 Kalle Samooja, Finland 73-70-75—218 Yuvraj Sandhu, India 70-71-77—218 Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa 72-75-71—218 Jeunghun Wang, South Korea 76-71-71—218 Shiv Chawrasia, India 75-73-71—219 S Chikkarangappa, India 75-69-75—219 Aguri Iwasaki, Japan 72-75-72—219 Robert Macintyre, Scotland 74-74-71—219 Lukas Nemecz, Austria 71-73-75—219 Joel Stalter, France 73-73-73—219 Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 75-70-75—220 Jeong-Weon Ko, France 75-71-74—220 Edoardo Molinari, Italy 74-73-73—220 Shaun Norris, South Africa 75-69-76—220 MJ Viljoen, South Africa 70-77-73—220 Karandeep Kochhar, India 77-70-74—221 Bryce Easton, South Africa 71-77-74—222 Gary Stal, France 73-72-77—222 Blake Windred, Australia 75-72-75—222 M Dharma, India 70-78-75—223 Jake Redman, South Africa 75-73-76—224 Khalin H Joshi, India 72-75-79—226 Albert Venter, South Africa 77-71-78—226 Anthony Quayle, Australia 70-78-81—229

