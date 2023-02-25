Live Radio
Hero Indian Open Scores

The Associated Press

February 25, 2023, 6:56 AM

Saturday

At DLF Golf & Country Club

New Delhi

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 7,393; Par: 72

Third Round

Yannik Paul, Germany 65-69-71—205
Marcel Siem, Germany 69-70-67—206
Joost Luiten, Netherlands 70-70-68—208
Veer Ahlawat, India 73-70-68—211
Jorge Campillo, Spain 73-71-67—211
Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark 73-72-66—211
Angad Cheema, India 68-71-73—212
Angel Hidalgo, Spain 72-73-67—212
Kazuki Higa, Japan 75-66-71—212
Honey Baisoya, India 66-74-73—213
Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand 72-70-71—213
Chase Hanna, United States 73-74-67—214
Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 72-73-69—214
Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa 72-71-71—214
Euan Walker, Scotland 76-70-68—214
John Axelsen, Denmark 74-72-69—215
Alejandro Canizares, Spain 71-73-71—215
Yashas Chandra, India 71-71-73—215
Alex Fitzpatrick, England 75-69-71—215
Simon Forsstrom, Sweden 71-72-72—215
Gavin Green, Malaysia 72-70-73—215
Ryo Hisatsune, Japan 75-71-69—215
Masahiro Kawamura, Japan 71-71-73—215
Alexander Knappe, Germany 73-71-71—215
Mikko Korhonen, Finland 67-72-76—215
Frederic Lacroix, France 74-70-71—215
Adrien Saddier, France 73-68-74—215
Sachin Baisoya, India 75-69-72—216
Gaganjeet Bhullar, India 75-73-68—216
Jens Fahrbring, Sweden 71-71-74—216
Manu Gandas, India 70-73-73—216
Gudmundur Kristjansson, Iceland 68-71-77—216
Francesco Laporta, Italy 76-72-68—216
John Parry, England 75-73-68—216
Shubhankar Sharma, India 68-74-74—216
Santiago Tarrio, Spain 70-71-75—216
Thomas Aiken, South Africa 71-75-71—217
Nick Bachem, Germany 71-73-73—217
Shiv Kapur, India 75-73-69—217
Kartik Sharma, India 74-73-70—217
Andrew Wilson, England 71-70-76—217
Matthew Baldwin, England 73-73-72—218
Daan Huizing, Netherlands 77-71-70—218
Kalle Samooja, Finland 73-70-75—218
Yuvraj Sandhu, India 70-71-77—218
Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa 72-75-71—218
Jeunghun Wang, South Korea 76-71-71—218
Shiv Chawrasia, India 75-73-71—219
S Chikkarangappa, India 75-69-75—219
Aguri Iwasaki, Japan 72-75-72—219
Robert Macintyre, Scotland 74-74-71—219
Lukas Nemecz, Austria 71-73-75—219
Joel Stalter, France 73-73-73—219
Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 75-70-75—220
Jeong-Weon Ko, France 75-71-74—220
Edoardo Molinari, Italy 74-73-73—220
Shaun Norris, South Africa 75-69-76—220
MJ Viljoen, South Africa 70-77-73—220
Karandeep Kochhar, India 77-70-74—221
Bryce Easton, South Africa 71-77-74—222
Gary Stal, France 73-72-77—222
Blake Windred, Australia 75-72-75—222
M Dharma, India 70-78-75—223
Jake Redman, South Africa 75-73-76—224
Khalin H Joshi, India 72-75-79—226
Albert Venter, South Africa 77-71-78—226
Anthony Quayle, Australia 70-78-81—229

