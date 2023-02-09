Harris’ 20 lead Saint Francis Brooklyn over Wagner in OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Josiah Harris had 20 points and Saint Francis Brooklyn beat Wagner 64-62 on Thursday. Harris added…

Harris added 11 rebounds and four blocks for the Terriers (13-12, 6-6 Northeast Conference). Tedrick Wilcox Jr. scored 18 points while going 6 of 11 from the floor, including 3 for 7 from distance, and 3 for 3 from the line. Zion Bethea shot 6 for 13, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points, while adding three steals.

The Seahawks (12-10, 5-6) were led by Brandon Brown, who posted 16 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Delonnie Hunt added 11 points for Wagner. In addition, Javier Esquerra Trelles had 10 points.

