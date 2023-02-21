Georgia Tech faces Pittsburgh on 10-game road skid

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-16, 3-13 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (19-8, 12-4 ACC) Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-16, 3-13 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (19-8, 12-4 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pittsburgh -11; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech will aim to stop its 10-game road slide when the Yellow Jackets take on Pittsburgh.

The Panthers have gone 12-3 at home. Pittsburgh scores 74.9 points and has outscored opponents by 7.0 points per game.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 3-13 against ACC opponents. Georgia Tech ranks eighth in the ACC with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Deivon Smith averaging 4.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamarius Burton is averaging 15.7 points and 4.2 assists for the Panthers. Blake Hinson is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Miles Kelly is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Dabbo Coleman is averaging 9.1 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2, averaging 75.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 3-7, averaging 64.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.