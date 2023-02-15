Georgia Southern visits Marshall after Kinsey’s 37-point performance

Georgia Southern Eagles (14-13, 7-7 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (21-6, 10-4 Sun Belt) Huntington, West Virginia; Thursday, 7…

Georgia Southern Eagles (14-13, 7-7 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (21-6, 10-4 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall faces the Georgia Southern Eagles after Taevion Kinsey scored 37 points in Marshall’s 88-77 victory over the Georgia State Panthers.

The Thundering Herd have gone 13-2 in home games. Marshall leads the Sun Belt in rebounding, averaging 36.1 boards. Micah Handlogten leads the Thundering Herd with 10.2 rebounds.

The Eagles are 7-7 in Sun Belt play. Georgia Southern averages 68.4 points while outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Handlogten is averaging eight points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Thundering Herd. Kinsey is averaging 22.1 points over the last 10 games for Marshall.

Andrei Savrasov is scoring 13.5 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Eagles. Jalen Finch is averaging 11.8 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 46.8% over the past 10 games for Georgia Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 8-2, averaging 82.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.