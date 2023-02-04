Gardner, Marist Red Foxes square off against the Canisius Golden Griffins

Canisius Golden Griffins (5-16, 3-9 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (7-14, 3-9 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Canisius Golden Griffins (5-16, 3-9 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (7-14, 3-9 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MAAC foes Marist and Canisius meet on Sunday.

The Red Foxes are 3-8 in home games. Marist has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Griffins are 3-9 against MAAC opponents. Canisius ranks sixth in the MAAC shooting 34.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Gardner is averaging 18.2 points and six rebounds for the Red Foxes. Noah Harris is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Marist.

Jordan Henderson is shooting 39.4% and averaging 13.9 points for the Golden Griffins. Tahj Staveskie is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Canisius.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 3-7, averaging 60.1 points, 27.7 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

