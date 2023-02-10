Florida International hosts Rice following Olivari’s 27-point performance

Rice Owls (15-9, 6-7 C-USA) at Florida International Panthers (13-12, 7-7 C-USA) Miami; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rice…

Rice Owls (15-9, 6-7 C-USA) at Florida International Panthers (13-12, 7-7 C-USA)

Miami; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice takes on the Florida International Panthers after Quincy Olivari scored 27 points in Rice’s 90-81 loss to the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Panthers are 11-4 on their home court. Florida International has a 4-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Owls are 6-7 in C-USA play. Rice is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Panthers and Owls face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arturo Dean is averaging 11.7 points, 3.3 assists and 2.6 steals for the Panthers. Denver Jones is averaging 17.5 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 45.9% over the last 10 games for Florida International.

Olivari averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 19.2 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Travis Evee is averaging 15.5 points over the past 10 games for Rice.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 68.2 points, 27.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 72.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

