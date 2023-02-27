Live Radio
FIFA Men’s Coach of the Year

The Associated Press

February 27, 2023, 3:50 PM

2022 — Lionel Scaloni , Argentina

2021 — Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea

2020 — Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool

2019 — Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool

2018 — Didiers Deschamps, France

2017 — Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid

2016 — Claudio Ranieri, Leicester City

2015 — Luis Enrique, Barcelona

2014 — Joachim Loew, Germany

2013 — Jupp Heynckes, Bayern Munich

2012 — Vicente del Bosque, Spain

2011 — Pep Guardiola, Barcelona

2010 — Jose Mourinho, Real Madrid

