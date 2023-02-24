El Trafico match at Rose Bowl postponed due to weather

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Major League Soccer season-opening match between the LA Galaxy and the defending champion Los Angeles…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Major League Soccer season-opening match between the LA Galaxy and the defending champion Los Angeles Football Club set for Saturday at the Rose Bowl has been postponed due to severe weather.

The league and the teams said later Friday that the match has been rescheduled for July 4.

Southern California has been pounded by heavy rain and wind. It could also be hit with as much as 5 feet (1.5 meters) of snow in the higher elevations.

The game was expected to possibly break the league’s single-game attendance mark of 73,019 that was set last season when Charlotte FC hosted its first match against the Galaxy.

The rivalry known as El Trafico was also the signature match on the first day of the new season.

A match between the Portland Timbers and Sporting Kansas City that had also been scheduled for Saturday was moved to Monday because of the weather.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.