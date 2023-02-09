Eastern Illinois faces UT Martin, aims to stop 6-game slide

UT Martin Skyhawks (15-10, 7-5 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (7-18, 3-9 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

UT Martin Skyhawks (15-10, 7-5 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (7-18, 3-9 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Illinois -4; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois comes into the matchup with UT Martin after losing six in a row.

The Panthers have gone 5-7 in home games. Eastern Illinois has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Skyhawks have gone 7-5 against OVC opponents. UT Martin ranks eighth in the OVC giving up 74.5 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kinyon Hodges is shooting 48.4% and averaging 13.8 points for the Panthers. Cameron Haffner is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

Jordan Sears is averaging 13.8 points for the Skyhawks. Parker Stewart is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for UT Martin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 1-9, averaging 66.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 78.3 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.