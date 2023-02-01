Daniels leads New Hampshire against NJIT after 22-point performance

New Hampshire Wildcats (10-10, 5-3 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (6-14, 3-4 America East) Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

New Hampshire Wildcats (10-10, 5-3 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (6-14, 3-4 America East)

Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: NJIT -1; over/under is 130

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire visits the NJIT Highlanders after Clarence O. Daniels II scored 22 points in New Hampshire’s 69-65 win against the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

The Highlanders have gone 4-5 in home games. NJIT is eighth in the America East scoring 67.2 points while shooting 42.7% from the field.

The Wildcats are 5-3 in America East play. New Hampshire is seventh in the America East scoring 68.2 points per game and is shooting 40.9%.

The Highlanders and Wildcats square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Coleman is shooting 40.3% and averaging 14.5 points for the Highlanders. Kevin Osawe is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for NJIT.

Kyree Brown is averaging 11.9 points and 4.1 assists for the Wildcats. Daniels is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for New Hampshire.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 68.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.