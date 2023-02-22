Clemson reaches new heights with 91-73 win over Syracuse

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Hunter Tyson scored 29 points, all five starters scored in double figures, and Clemson set a…

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Hunter Tyson scored 29 points, all five starters scored in double figures, and Clemson set a program single-season record for most ACC wins, rolling past Syracuse 91-73 on Wednesday night.

The Tigers improved to 12-5 in the ACC (20-8 overall). Their previous best conference marks were 11-4 in the Southern Conference in 1951-52 and 11-7 in the ACC in 2017-18.

Tyson added 10 rebounds for his 13th double-double this season. Chase Hunter also had a double-double with 13 points and 11 assists. PJ Hall scored 16, Brevin Galloway 15 and Ian Schieffelin had 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

After a 3-pointer by Chris Bell got Syracuse within 55-44 with 16:19 remaining in the game, Clemson doubled its lead as Tyson scored five points and Hunter and Alex Hemenway hit 3-pointers. A few minutes later, the lead reached 23 when Hunter hit another 3-pointer and Schieffelin threw down a dunk.

Three-pointers by Judah Mintz and Justin Taylor at the end of a 12-1 run got the Orange within 80-66 with 3:14 remaining. Tyson answered with his career-high tying sixth 3-pointer and the Tigers led by at least 15 for the remainder of the game.

Mintz led Syracuse (16-12, 9-8) with 23 points. Jesse Edwards added 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Joe Girard scored 11 points.

Tyson scored 19 points in the first half, making 5-of-8 3-pointers and shooting 7-for-10 overall. He scored the first 11 points in a 17-7 run that gave the Tigers a 31-16 lead with 8:15 remaining before halftime. Clemson went on to lead 45-32 at the break.

Clemson remains in fourth place in the chase for a double-bye in the ACC Tournament. There are three games left in the regular season. The Tigers play at N.C. State on Saturday.

Syracuse plays at Pittsburgh on Saturday.

