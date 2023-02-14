Live Radio
Home » Sports » Champions League Glance

Champions League Glance

The Associated Press

February 14, 2023, 4:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EST

(Home teams listed first)

SECOND ROUND
First leg
Tuesday, Feb. 14

AC Milan (Italy) 1, Tottenham (England) 0

Paris Saint-Germain (France) 0, Bayern Munich (Germany) 1

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Club Brugge (Belgium) vs. Benfica (Portugal), 3 p.m.

Dortmund (Germany) vs. Chelsea (England), 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) vs. Napoli (Italy), 3 p.m.

Liverpool (England) vs. Real Madrid (Spain), 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Inter Milan (Italy) vs. Porto (Portugal), 3 p.m.

Leipzig (Germany) vs. Manchester City (England), 3 p.m.

Second leg
Tuesday, March 7

Benfica (Portugal) vs. Club Brugge (Belgium), 3 p.m.

Chelsea (England) vs. Dortmund (Germany), 3 p.m.

Wednesday, March 8

Bayern Munich (Germany) vs. Paris Saint-Germain (France), 3 p.m.

Tottenham (England) vs. AC Milan (Italy), 3 p.m.

All Times EDT
Tuesday, March 14

Manchester City (England) vs Leipzig (Germany), 4 p.m.

Porto (Portugal) vs. Inter Milan (Italy), 4 p.m.

Wednesday, March 15

Napoli (Italy) vs. Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany), 4 p.m.

Real Madrid (Spain) vs. Liverpool (England), 4 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up