Bryant has 29 in Norfolk State’s 83-71 win against Hampton

The Associated Press

February 4, 2023, 7:31 PM

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Joe Bryant Jr.’s 29 points helped Norfolk State defeat Hampton 83-71 on Saturday night in the Legacy Classic

Bryant also contributed five assists for the Spartans (16-7). Dana Tate scored 21 points and added six rebounds. Caheim Brown recorded 16 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field and 7 for 10 from the line.

The Pirates (5-18) were led in scoring by Marquis Godwin, who finished with 21 points. Jordan Nesbitt added 19 points and eight assists for Hampton. Raymond Bethea Jr. also had 16 points, six rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

