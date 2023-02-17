Bowling Green Falcons take on the Toledo Rockets on 6-game slide

Toledo Rockets (20-6, 11-2 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (10-16, 4-9 MAC) Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Toledo Rockets (20-6, 11-2 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (10-16, 4-9 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green comes into the matchup with Toledo after losing six straight games.

The Falcons have gone 6-7 at home. Bowling Green is fifth in the MAC scoring 76.5 points while shooting 45.4% from the field.

The Rockets are 11-2 against conference opponents. Toledo is second in the MAC with 14.9 assists per game led by Rayj Dennis averaging 5.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Ayers III is scoring 17.7 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Falcons. Samari Curtis is averaging 10.9 points and four assists over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.

JT Shumate averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, scoring 17.1 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. Dennis is averaging 18.8 points, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Toledo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 2-8, averaging 75.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points per game.

Rockets: 10-0, averaging 84.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.