Bethune-Cookman takes on Alabama A&M following Garrett’s 21-point game

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (9-17, 5-8 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (11-15, 7-6 SWAC) Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (9-17, 5-8 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (11-15, 7-6 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama A&M -5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman visits the Alabama A&M Bulldogs after Marcus Garrett scored 21 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 91-64 loss to the Jackson State Tigers.

The Bulldogs are 8-7 on their home court. Alabama A&M has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats are 5-8 in SWAC play. Bethune-Cookman has a 3-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garrett Hicks is scoring 13.6 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Bulldogs. Messiah Thompson is averaging 9.6 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 43.0% over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

Joe French averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc. Garrett is shooting 42.0% and averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

