Bethea leads Saint Francis (BKN) against Sacred Heart after 20-point game

Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (13-14, 6-8 NEC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (14-15, 7-7 NEC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (BKN) visits the Sacred Heart Pioneers after Zion Bethea scored 20 points in Saint Francis (BKN)’s 72-64 loss to the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Pioneers are 8-5 on their home court. Sacred Heart is 6-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Terriers are 6-8 against NEC opponents. Saint Francis (BKN) is third in the NEC giving up 66.7 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Galette is shooting 45.0% and averaging 16.0 points for the Pioneers. Joey Reilly is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

Roy Clarke is averaging 5.6 points for the Terriers. Tedrick Wilcox Jr. is averaging 11.1 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 37.9% over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (BKN).

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 61.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

