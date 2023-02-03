Appleby leads Wake Forest against Notre Dame after 27-point game

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-9, 6-6 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-12, 2-9 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 1…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-9, 6-6 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-12, 2-9 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest plays the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after Tyree Appleby scored 27 points in Wake Forest’s 75-73 loss to the Duke Blue Devils.

The Fighting Irish are 10-5 in home games. Notre Dame averages 8.6 turnovers per game and is 6- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Demon Deacons are 6-6 in conference play. Wake Forest averages 77.2 points while outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The Fighting Irish and Demon Deacons face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Wertz is averaging 9.2 points and 3.2 assists for the Fighting Irish. Nate Laszewski is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

Appleby is averaging 18.1 points, six assists and 1.7 steals for the Demon Deacons. Damari Monsanto is averaging 14 points over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 3-7, averaging 69.8 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 5-5, averaging 79.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.